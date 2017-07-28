It was a beautiful day in the Garden State as the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning kicked off on Friday.Several balloons began the process of inflating on the grounds of Solberg Airport in Readington as the festival got underway at 1 p.m.Ultimately more than 100 balloons from 25 different states and Canada will ascend and take to the skies through Sunday.Eyewitness News was even able to join the festivities with a balloon of their own.Visitors to this year's festival can expect increased security due to the event taking place near President Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Course. However, there are currently no flight restrictions in place.See more photos of the balloon festival below.