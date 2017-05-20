PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

'Pirates of the Caribbean'-inspired wedding hits all the marks

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Raelyn Elizabeth Photography)</span></div>
SAN DIEGO, California --
Forget a Caribbean destination wedding, a 'Pirates of the Caribbean'-inspired wedding is the latest and greatest wedding trend buzzing its way across the internet.

A team of more than a dozen photographers, videographers, stylists, artisans and other designers -- many of whom worked on a similar 'Beauty and the Beast'-themed wedding earlier this year -- teamed up to throw the visually stunning fete on a sunny southern California beach.

Custom crafter Craft Menagerie designed a sail-inspired piece in place of a traditional ceremony arch, while Baldwin Bridal and Events styled the sweetheart table, cocktail bar and reception decor to reflect a "dark and edgy pirate ambiance."

EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at a visually stunning 'Pirates'-themed wedding.



The reception took place at a San Diego lounge that features red velvet curtains, black leather chairs, old fireplaces and many gold fixtures -- "the perfect blend of everything pirate," according to the event's designers.

"When we first heard there would be another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie coming out this year, we knew we had to create a wedding shoot inspired by all things 'Pirates,'" said event photographer Raelyn Elizabeth. "We all have been living and breathing everything pirate, and my Spotify playlist has been playing pirate music on loop for the last month or so."

The shoot comes just in time for the latest installment in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series, which hits theaters May 26.

Photographer Raelyn Elizabeth Photography, videographer Take On Me Productions , creative director Baldwin Bridal & Events , event coordinator Sylver Weddings and Events, floral designer Flowers by Alicia, hair and makeup designer Wow... Your Makeup Concierge, eco designer Deborah Lindquist Eco Couture, men's wardrobe stylist The Costume House LLC , stationery designer Boxed Wedding Invitations, baker Charly's Cakes, jewelers Safia Day and The Victorian Bat, sail designer Craft Menagerie , sign designer Foswick Collectibles, linen rental company Patty's Linen Rentals and models Aly Lovelace and Cole Stamper all contributed to the shoot at The Tipsy Crow.

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company, which produces 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' is the parent company of this station.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societydisneypirates of the caribbeanweddingweddingsbuzzworthywhat's trendingdistractionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
Pirates of the Caribbean: Enter for a chance to win!
More pirates of the caribbean
SOCIETY
Teen paralyzed in accident dances at prom
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Mesmerizing giant whirlpool attracting spectators in Brooklyn
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Queens car mechanic mysteriously attacked
Curtains close on Ringling Bros. at Nassau Coliseum Sunday
Three people hurt after car on Staten Island hits pole
First lady ignores Trump criticism, shuns headscarf
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
Man charged after removing transgender woman's testicles
Show More
8 riders stuck for hours overnight on Six Flags roller coaster rescued
Upper East Side bank robbed twice in matter of weeks
Officials: 61 living cats, 9 dead ones inside Putnam home
Hawaii-bound passengers noticed unruly man before take-off
VIDEO: Chaos follows reports of gunfire at Barclays; no shots fired
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos