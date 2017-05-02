It's billed as the largest cultural event in America.Plans are underway for New York City's 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.WABC-TV is proud to be the English TV broadcast partner for this event.Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres announced details of this year's parade from the top of One World Trade.The parade will be held on June 11th and recognizes 100 years of U.S. citizenship for Puerto Ricans.It will march along 5th Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.You can watch it right here on Channel 7.