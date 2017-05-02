SOCIETY

Plans underway for 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Details were unveiled for the 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

It's billed as the largest cultural event in America.

Plans are underway for New York City's 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres announced details of this year's parade from the top of One World Trade.

The parade will be held on June 11th and recognizes 100 years of U.S. citizenship for Puerto Ricans.

It will march along 5th Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.

