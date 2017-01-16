Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Durham police make birthday wish come true for young boy
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1704842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Durham police helped make a young boy's birthday extra-special
WTVD
Monday, January 16, 2017 10:48AM
DURHAM --
Multiple Durham police cars were on Duluth Street Sunday morning, but they weren't responding to a crime. Instead, they gave a little boy a birthday surprise he'll never forget.
Watch the heartwarming story in the video player above.
Related Topics:
society
durham police
good news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
MLK Day honors civil rights icon with national day of service
Wrecker used to pull 1,500-pound cow from pool
What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
More Society
Top Stories
Strike looming? No MTA, TWU deal as deadline passes
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick
Show More
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Pedestrian fatally struck in NJ; 4th killed on same stretch since August
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Trump lashes out at critics as some Democrats vow to skip inauguration
More News
Top Video
Strike looming? No MTA, TWU deal as deadline passes
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York