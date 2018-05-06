SOCIETY

Police need help ID-ing woman found walking alone in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for help identifying a woman who was found walking on a Brooklyn boardwalk.

The woman, who told investigators she was 79 years old was found walking on the Brighton Beach Boardwalk at Beach 3 Street.

The woman could not remember her home address or give contact information for relatives. She said her name was Beniyna Marin.

The woman possibly suffers from dementia and only speaks Spanish. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female with gray hair. She is 5'5" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a white t-shirt, pink sweatpants, and black loafers and walked with a cane.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymissing womanBrighton BeachNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Surprise 'rock' at Rock the River race as man presents engagement ring
Native American brothers claim discrimination during college tour
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Police searching or man who tried to rape woman at subway station
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Show More
Man charged with kidnapping, abandoning child of ex-girlfriend
Grandmother attacked, robbed inside Bronx building
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Police: School bus driver arrested while trying to meet child for sex
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
More News