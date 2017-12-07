SOCIETY

WATCH: Police officer no match for young dance-off competitor

Video shows a Connecticut police officer competing in a dance-off with a second grader. (New London Police Union/Facebook)

NEW LONDON, Connecticut --
A Connecticut police officer put his duties on hold to bust a move. However, even with some fancy footwork, he was no match for his dance-off competition.

New London Police Officer Alex Dyer was working with every move in his repertoire, but he still couldn't beat 2nd grader Amir Thomas.


The dance-off took place at a local middle school as officers were there to deliver students pizza.

Dyer says he knew he was beat when Thomas started dancing.

As his reward, Thomas got to ride to school in the front of Dyer's police car.
