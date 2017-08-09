LOTTERY

Powerball numbers drawn for $323M; ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Wednesday night's big Powerball lottery drawing was for a whopping $323 million!

The winning numbers are 12-30-47-62-36 and Powerball: 9. The powerplay was 4x.

Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to nearly $400 million. This is after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

If you bought your ticket in Jamaica, Queens, you'll want to check your numbers. A ticket sold at Lucky Lottery and Convenience matched the first five numbers for a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 Million.
You can watch the next live Mega Millions drawing Friday night on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymega millionspowerballlotteryNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Meet New York's newest millionaires, lucky lotto winners
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Grandparents, raising late daughter's 3 kids, win $1M lottery
More lottery
SOCIETY
Let's Get 'Every Child Covered'
Mom crochets disney princess blankets
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left gift
NJ town may ban tents to address beach crowding
More Society
Top Stories
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Exclusive: Chief shot by suspect: 'I'm very lucky and blessed'
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
Show More
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos