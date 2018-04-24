SOCIETY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle on May 19, Kensington Palace has shared details about the music for their royal wedding service at St. George's Chapel.



James Vivian, Director of Music for the chapel, will serve as the music director for the wedding. Vivian will conduct the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which is comprised of up to 23 boys from St. George's School and 12 Lay Clerks singing alto, tenor and bass.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19-year-old winner of the BBC Young Musician 2016, was personally called by Markle to perform at the wedding. The Kingdom Choir, founded and directed by Karen Gibson, will also perform at the wedding.

The orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, will be comprised of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia. Soprano Elin Manahan Thomas and trumpet player David Blackadder will join the orchestra.

Luke Bond will play organ for the wedding, and the State Trumpeters will provide ceremonial support during the service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Here and Now on April 22, 2018: Shaila's Spa Day
Here and Now on April 22, 2018: Sancho
Here and Now on April 22, 2018: Jazzmobile
Here and Now on April 22, 2018: Close
More Society
Top Stories
Baby sitter who tortured 1-year-old boy gets 23 years to life
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from multiple hospitals
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins
5-alarm fire destroys 7 businesses in the Bronx
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of 3rd girl
Show More
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
Woman charged after allegedly breaking kitten's neck
Funeral held for retired priest who died after LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx
More News