ROYAL WEDDING

It's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married in May, have released their official engagement photos. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

LONDON --
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife after saying "I do" Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

