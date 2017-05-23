SOCIETY

Prom giveaway for under-served graduating seniors held in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson and Michelle Charlesworth report.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
It was a prom fit for a fairy tale Friday night, thanks to a law enforcement group in Brooklyn.

The students came mainly from under-served backgrounds to Brooklyn Borough Hall for the Cinderella & Prince Charming Project.

The graduating seniors come from all five boroughs and were outfitted with dresses, tuxedos, make-up and accessories free of charge in preparation for their big night, thanks to corporate sponsors Maybelline Makeup, Men's Wearhouse and Jay's Bridal Salon.

National Organization Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Brooklyn Borough Hall President Eric L. Adams, Merrick Financial Group, That Suits You and Lights Law Firm hosted the free giveaway event. NOBLE's organization consists of African American law enforcement executives, police chiefs and associates from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Related Topics:
societypromNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
NYC school won't move prom over Ramadan conflict
Here and Now on May 21, 2017: Close
Here and Now on May 21, 2017: Drums Along Hudson
Here and Now on May 21, 2017: Infant Mortality
More Society
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
Residents flee down fire escapes to escape Brooklyn fire
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Show More
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
NYC school won't move prom over Ramadan conflict
69-year-old homeless man beaten over catcalls dies
'Soup Nazi' company's CFO facing tax evasion charges
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
NYPD stepping up patrols following concert bombing
Trump pushes for Mideast peace, but avoids thorny details
More Video