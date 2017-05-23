Prom giveaway for under-served graduating seniors held in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --It was a prom fit for a fairy tale Friday night, thanks to a law enforcement group in Brooklyn.
The students came mainly from under-served backgrounds to Brooklyn Borough Hall for the Cinderella & Prince Charming Project.
The graduating seniors come from all five boroughs and were outfitted with dresses, tuxedos, make-up and accessories free of charge in preparation for their big night, thanks to corporate sponsors Maybelline Makeup, Men's Wearhouse and Jay's Bridal Salon.
National Organization Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Brooklyn Borough Hall President Eric L. Adams, Merrick Financial Group, That Suits You and Lights Law Firm hosted the free giveaway event. NOBLE's organization consists of African American law enforcement executives, police chiefs and associates from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.