HOLIDAY

Public says 'Good Riddance' to 2016 with 10th annual event in Times Square
EMBED </>More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has the story

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
With the most recent string of celebrity deaths, including George Michael and Star Wars star Carrie Fisher, as well as a year marked by controversial events, many around the world are ready to say goodbye to 2016.

New York City kicked off the New Year festivities early with the 10th Annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square Wednesday. Organizers handed out paper for participants to write down bad memories, jokes and experiences to shred and forget, and even offered a hammer to smash small symbolic items and start from scratch, literally, in the new year.

Watch video from the event here:

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve, put together the event for the tenth consecutive year. Arlene Roberts, a breast cancer survivor, was chosen as the winner of the 2016 Good Riddance Day contest. She was on-site Wednesday to shred her wig as a symbol of her conquering of breast cancer, accepting who she is and welcoming a fresh and healthy new start in 2017.

As the old saying goes "out with the old and in with the new," Times Square Alliance is also encouraging people from around the world to submit their good wishes and resolutions for 2017 to the Wishing Wall.

You can make your wish in person at the "Wishing Wall" in the Broadway Plazas in Times Square from Dec. 1 to Dec. 29, or submit your wish online at their website or on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #confettiwish. All of the wishes collected will be inscribed on the confetti that falls at midnight on New Year's Eve to ring in the new year.
Related Topics:
societynew year's evenew year's eve eventholidaynewsTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More holiday
SOCIETY
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Best cities to spend New Year's Eve
WWII vet gets new medals 50 years after originals stolen
More Society
Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher hospitalized in Los Angeles
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Suspect arrested in stabbing of tourist in Midtown
Missing NJ woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Show More
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home
Parents complain that Hatchimals are not hatching
Victim of NJ home invasion recounts terrifying ordeal
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
New NYPD recruiting goal to make sure officers reflect NYC
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
More Video