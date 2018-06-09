NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE

Puerto Rican Day Parade directors raise money toward scholarships, other events

David Novarro has more on the gala held in Midtown.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It was a night of music and dancing to help keep the Puerto Rican culture alive.

The Board of Directors of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade held a gala and banquet in Midtown, Manhattan to raise money toward scholarships and other events.
This year Channel 7 is giving you more ways than ever to experience the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, with our first-ever interactive, multi-stream experience here on abc7NY. We will have a Spanish language version of the broadcast that you can access on the live stream or with the SAP function on your television. We will also provide a live stream on our YouTube channel, youtube.com/abc7NY.

This weekend's parade will recognize the hard work taking place right now to rebuild on the island after Hurricane Maria.

