MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --It was a night of music and dancing to help keep the Puerto Rican culture alive.
The Board of Directors of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade held a gala and banquet in Midtown, Manhattan to raise money toward scholarships and other events.
This year Channel 7 is giving you more ways than ever to experience the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, with our first-ever interactive, multi-stream experience here on abc7NY. We will have a Spanish language version of the broadcast that you can access on the live stream or with the SAP function on your television. We will also provide a live stream on our YouTube channel, youtube.com/abc7NY.
This weekend's parade will recognize the hard work taking place right now to rebuild on the island after Hurricane Maria.
