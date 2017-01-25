SOCIETY

Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday

By
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A New York City man celebrated his 28th birthday with the gift of a lifetime after winning a $5 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket, and Patrick Clarke owes it all to his mother.

"He said, 'I got life,'" Andrea Clarke said. "I said, 'Life? What you mean by that?'"

"Life" means $5,000 each week for as long as Patrick lives.

The Clarkes are now the talk of the town in East New York, where Patrick bought the lucky ticket on his special day.

"I forgot the ticket was in my pocket and scratched it off 30 minutes later," he said. "And that's when it all happened."

On December 20, Andrea asked her youngest child, who lives in Queens, to run an errand. She gave him some cash -- and a little extra for his birthday -- and he went to the Friendly Deli and Grocery and bought a $10 Set for Life ticket.

In this case, 16 was his lucky number. He was an instant winner.

"At first I didn't believe him," Andrea said. "I said, 'Are you sure, check the ticket again.' He said, 'Ma, I know what kind of ticket it is because you always are buying this ticket.'"

Patrick works for Delta Airlines, and the father of two says he's keeping his job. But he will make some small adjustments thanks to this big win.

"I'm going to buy a home," he said. "I don't know where, but just buy a home make sure my kids are good."

He chose the one-time lump sum payment of roughly $2.4 million.

"It happens when you least expect it," he said. "It happens when the time is right, when the blessings come to you. I guess I'm just happy to be blessed."
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotNew York CityEast New York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Operation 7 Save a Life: Winter Car Safety
Man hailed as a hero for finding missing teen with autism
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
Cards Against Humanity caters CEO job post to Obama
More Society
Top Stories
Large building fire burning in Queens; 7 train impacted
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx, family speaks out
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Trump moves on border wall, takes aim at sanctuary cities
Show More
Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI in California
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Man hailed as a hero for finding missing teen with autism
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos