Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

Rapper Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant.The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.It's been long speculated that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was expecting. Her fiance is rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos.Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed." The couple has been engaged since October.Cardi B's debut album was released Friday. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.The record comes 10 months after her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." She performed that, "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful" on Saturday night.