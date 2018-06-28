SOCIETY

Receipt with N-word given to guests at Mexico resort

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Chauncy Glover reports on a racial slur found on a receipt during a group's trip to a tropical resort. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston chef Tiffani Janelle said she went to a resort in Mexico to enjoy her time with friends and to relax from her stressful job. But something happened that left her so angry and upset, she came home early to share her story.

During the weekend getaway at the Be Telum resort, Janelle said her view of paradise went south when she was handed the receipt for lunch and cocktails.

Janelle says her bill had the N-word inscribed on it.

"No one in my 35 years has said that to me to my face," Janelle said.

According to her, her group was immediately enraged.

"I think being in a country where in this country, in America, where they're considered minorities as well, it was just kind of a flabbergasting experience," she said. "We're just like, 'No, you need to understand why this is so bad. This is like the worst.'"

Janelle spoke with the manager, who told her the waitress made a mistake.

"We were the only black people present," she said. "It wasn't an accident. It was not a mistake. It was most intentional."

The group left Be Telum after the incident. A resort representative told Eyewitness News the waitress responsible for the slur had been working there for three weeks and was terminated, and that Janelle and her group were refunded for their entire stay and extended an invitation back.

To that, Janelle said, "No, thanks."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismtravelmexicou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News