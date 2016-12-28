Remembering beloved Eyewitness News editor, Mary Lilly

We here at Eyewitness News covered tonight in a kind of emotional shroud.A funeral service was held Wednesday for our colleague and friend, Mary Lilly, an editor at WABC-TV for three decades. She was just 61.We are trying to get through this fog, to not just mourn, but also rejoice that this remarkable life force was with us.Mary was like the newsroom mom - quick with a comment or question about your family or your kids. She was quick with a joke, and always quick with a smile.Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Jim and their two grieving children, Paul and Maureen.