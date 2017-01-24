  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life

Though fire deaths are on the decline, firefighters and emergency personnel continue to respond to emergencies of all kinds. Knowing what to do before a situation becomes an emergency can make all the difference in the world.

Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life", airing Saturday, January 28th at 7pm.


Resources Featured in our Campaign:

Lauren Fix / The Car Coach
www.laurenfix.com

Fire Department City of New York - www.nyc.gov/fdny
Twitter - twitter.com/FDNY

FDNY Juvenile Fire Starters Prevention Program
718-722-3600
http://www.fdnysmart.org/juvenile-fire-setters-intervention-program/

23rd Street Fire - commemorative book - published by FDNY Foundation
www.fdnyfoundation.org
Podcasts www.fdnypro.org - (subscription service)

St. Clare's Hospital / Denville, NJ
www.saintclares.com

Dr. Richard Besser / www.abcnews.go.com

William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center
Related Topics:
societyfirefire safetyoperation 7: save a life
