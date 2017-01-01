Revelers ring in start of 2017 in Times Square

"We pay attention to what's happening in the world." @NYPDONeill on adding 35 ton sand trucks to ring #Times Square Photo credit @umarabassi pic.twitter.com/wUJy45BeGI — 7 On Your Side (@7OnYourSideNY) January 1, 2017

An estimated 1 million people ushered in the new year in Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped.New Year's Eve revelers began to fill Times Square hours before midnight. They braved cold temperatures and strong winds at the Crossroads of the World to greet 2017 amid heavy police protection.Stefania Moran, from Puebla, Mexico, and five friends traveled to New York to secure a coveted spot in one of 35 metal pens where re-entry was prohibited."I've always wanted to come to New York, and this is one of the must-dos before you die," she said.Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand blocked off streets leading to the celebration zone to avoid the possibility of a truck attack like those in Germany and France in recent months. About 7,000 police officers, along with specially armed counterterrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs, were on guard.Mariah Carey was the headline performer in Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.