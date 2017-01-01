SOCIETY

Revelers ring in start of 2017 in Times Square
EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has more from Times Square. (Mary Altaffer)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
An estimated 1 million people ushered in the new year in Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped.


New Year's Eve revelers began to fill Times Square hours before midnight. They braved cold temperatures and strong winds at the Crossroads of the World to greet 2017 amid heavy police protection.



Stefania Moran, from Puebla, Mexico, and five friends traveled to New York to secure a coveted spot in one of 35 metal pens where re-entry was prohibited.

"I've always wanted to come to New York, and this is one of the must-dos before you die," she said.

Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand blocked off streets leading to the celebration zone to avoid the possibility of a truck attack like those in Germany and France in recent months. About 7,000 police officers, along with specially armed counterterrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs, were on guard.

Mariah Carey was the headline performer in Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.
Related Topics:
societynew year's evenew year's eve eventtimes squareTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
More Society
Top Stories
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
MUST SEE VIDEO: NYPD captures trio of robbers using night vision from helicopter
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Show More
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
Man shot to death at baby shower in Flatbush
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Funeral services held for fallen New Jersey state trooper
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
More News
Top Video
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video