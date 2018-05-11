ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding betting takes England by storm as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry prepare to wed

EMBED </>More Videos

Eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON --
In the days leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song.

"Outside of the U.K., people assume that it's just a bit of a joke -- five pounds here, five pounds there," Rupert Adams of William Hill said. "It's actually really genuinely quite big business."

So far, most people are betting that the queen will wear a blue hat and that Elton John will sing the first song. Other favorites for the first song include Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Joss Stone and James Blunt.

Storefronts are also decked out with all kinds of royal wedding souvenirs like tattoos, bookmarks, spoons and keychains.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddinggamblingroyal familyroyalseuropeu.s. & worldcelebrity weddings
ROYAL WEDDING
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
Meghan Markle gifted royal slippers for her big day
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
3 screenings to catch in NYC this weekend
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
Here And Now on May 6, 2018: OPEN
Here and Now on May 6, 2018: Cosby Verdict
More Society
Top Stories
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
Neighborhood Eats: Piggyback Bar
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver found guilty in retrial
Dramatic video shows high-rise rescue after scaffold swings
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
Show More
1 hurt, 1 detained in shooting at California high school
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Baby recovers after vicious pit bull attack
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Man says his dog shot him while they were playing
More News