Virginia school changes Confederate name to honor Barack Obama

The Richmond Public School Board voted to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

By ABC7.com staff
RICHMOND, Virginia --
A Virginia elementary school named after a Confederate general is getting a new moniker.

In a 6-to-1 vote, the Richmond Public School Board decided to change J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.

Many believe the name should have been changed years ago, but the school board wanted to take time to pick an acceptable name.

A spokesperson for the district said it is too early to tell when the name change will go into effect.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

