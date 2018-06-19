A Virginia elementary school named after a Confederate general is getting a new moniker.In a 6-to-1 vote, the Richmond Public School Board decided to change J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.Many believe the name should have been changed years ago, but the school board wanted to take time to pick an acceptable name.A spokesperson for the district said it is too early to tell when the name change will go into effect.Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.----------