CELEBRITY

Shannen Doherty in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer

Shannen is in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday. (Credit: Shannen Doherty/Facebook )

Shannen Doherty is in remission following a two-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The former "90210" and "Charmed" actress, 46, made the announcement by posting a photo of herself with the caption, "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES."

However, this star knows that she isn't out of the woods yet, she said that she's well aware of the battle that lies ahead.



"Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

So, what's next for Doherty?

"In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has been chronicling her battle against the disease on her Instagram page, ABC News reports.



In February she announced that she was finished with chemotherapy, writing, "Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not."



Fast forward two months, and she is indeed in the clear, for now, and will continue to breathe.

ABC News contributed to this post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybreast cancercelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran likely died of cancer, officials say
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful Woman
More celebrity
SOCIETY
Posh public bathroom pops up, with music, art, in Manhattan
VIDEO: Army mom surprises 2 kids at elementary school
Teen with rare disease gets special trip to Disney Store thanks to NYPD
Art-filled event at LMCC's Studios
More Society
Top Stories
Young girl injured after falling out Queens window
3-year-old girl dead, 3 hurt in Bruckner crash
7 people rescued after boat runs aground off Fire Island Saturday
Man charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle wreck
Ground search called off for convicted attempted cop killer
Man arrested after shot fired in Wall Street parking dispute
Police: Man jumps through kitchen window in Elmont home invasion
Show More
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children announce Jets draft pick
NY health care workers head to DC for climate march
Trump: My first 100 days are 'most successful' in US history
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos