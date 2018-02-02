SOCIETY

Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the details on the billboard battle on Long Island.

By
WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) --
Some signs tell drivers where to stop or where not to stop, where not to go and where they cannot - which is why so many people are wondering about a series of billboards on highways across the state. They are road signs that do not really tell anyone much of anything.

The signs are for the state's 'I Love New York' tourism campaign, but federal transportation officials are holding $14 million in highway funds hostage until the state agrees to take them down.

The billboards began appearing 18 months ago, 500 of them on highways across New York at a cost of 8 million dollars.

State officials credit the signs for boosting tourism, and a new ad campaign is coming.

A spokesman said the signs 'will be reused, but as the signs will be redesigned for the new campaign, we will consult with federal officials."

Good news, perhaps for those who like the signs.

"I think it's really important to promote tourism. We have so many beautiful areas of Long Island to go to, so why not have a sign?" says Floral Park resident Sara Fingerman.

The Federal government has given New York until September to come into compliance before the highway funds are off of the table for good.

State officials have insisted that a compromise is in the works.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytourismWantaghNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Father determined to find daughter missing since December
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Black History Month profile: Dr. Melissa M. Freeman
Three immigrants now seeking sanctuary at NJ church
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Inmate suing city after Rikers slashing
Father determined to find daughter missing since December
Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Why you got paid more this week
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing Molotov cocktail in bar
Man arrested for DWI while attending DWI victim panel
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
Show More
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
February's best buys and biggest busts
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video