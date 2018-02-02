Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down

Some signs tell drivers where to stop or where not to stop, where not to go and where they cannot - which is why so many people are wondering about a series of billboards on highways across the state. They are road signs that do not really tell anyone much of anything.The signs are for the state's 'I Love New York' tourism campaign, but federal transportation officials are holding $14 million in highway funds hostage until the state agrees to take them down.The billboards began appearing 18 months ago, 500 of them on highways across New York at a cost of 8 million dollars.State officials credit the signs for boosting tourism, and a new ad campaign is coming.A spokesman said the signs 'will be reused, but as the signs will be redesigned for the new campaign, we will consult with federal officials."Good news, perhaps for those who like the signs."I think it's really important to promote tourism. We have so many beautiful areas of Long Island to go to, so why not have a sign?" says Floral Park resident Sara Fingerman.The Federal government has given New York until September to come into compliance before the highway funds are off of the table for good.State officials have insisted that a compromise is in the works.----------