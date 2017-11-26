SOCIETY

Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'out of hand'

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has more on the Christmas lights in Dyker Heights.

By
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
On 84th Street in Dyker Heights, Thanksgiving is so last week. It's Christmastime in a neighborhood that makes Rockefeller Center look quaint.

Every year more and more visitors come to visit, and the displays are as eye-popping as the electric bills. With more lights than you can count, the glow must be visible from the International Space Station.

However some residents say it has all gotten out of hand. Soon, tour buses will roll in and officers and auxiliary police will be stationed for weeks, where tourists have been known to block driveways and even urinate in them.

On Sunday night the local civic association is putting homeowners on notice. Among other things: 'time all displays to end at midnight and do not use amplified music.' Visitors are urged to 'respect people's property' and not to litter, block driveways or honk horns incessantly.

Officers tell Eyewitness News that isn't even the half of it. In another week, thousands of people will converge on 84th Street, and there will be so many lights on that you will need your sunglasses at night.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychristmasholidayholiday lightsDyker HeightsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
$360K payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
Woman gets birthday flowers, card from father 5 years after his death
Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Toys R Us
Couple forced to leave wedding reception early get a do-over
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Reports of gunfire lead to evacuation of mall
Brawl outside NJ bar ends with 4 arrests, 2 officers injured
Driver gets thumb severed while defending female passengers
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Survivors of Las Vegas massacre come together for dinner
Chicken goes on joyride on back of fire truck
Show More
Subway service disrupted when portion of wall falls onto track
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot employee
Mother who killed disabled daughter commits suicide
More News
Top Video
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
More Video