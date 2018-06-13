SOCIETY

New Jersey State Troopers revive woman on Turnpike in Secaucus

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ troopers revive woman on Turnpike. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

SECAUCUS, New Jersey --
The quick actions of three New Jersey State Troopers helped save a woman's life.

Authorities say a 56-year-old woman had stopped breathing after a medical episode caused her to drive off the highway in Secaucus.

Dash cam video from the May 21 incident shows Troopers John Walsh, Kevin Scherba and Michael Stansfield carrying the woman from her car and performing CPR.

It took several minutes, but they revived her.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey state policestate troopersSecaucusHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News