IN OUR BACKYARD

Get lost in a whimsical world of balloons at Lincoln Center

Jihan Zencirli, a New York and LA-based balloon artist, is responsible for adding her touch of magic to Lincoln Center.

Sarah Swiss, Alison Bonaviso and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Ballet is now home to tens of thousands of shiny balloons.

The latest edition of the institution's Art Series has completely transformed the promenade of the David H. Koch Theater.

Jihan Zencirli, a New York and Los Angeles-based balloon artist, is responsible for adding her touch of magic to Lincoln Center.

Zencirli, who has been dubbed a "balloon genius," is known for her large-scale public installations made entirely of balloons.



The artist, who is also known on Instagram as Geronimo, says her art is meant to reflect the passage of time as it changes with the elements.

That is clearly reflected in her work at Lincoln Center. What started as a display of thousands of colorful balloons has since transitioned into a silver sea of balloon tunnels to explore.

"Jihan Zencirli was really inspired by having the viewer feel present and so these Mylar balloons are reflective and you can see your reflections, you can touch them," Communications Associate Kina Poon said. "She is also inspired by the diamond lights on the outside of our theater and that sort of magical, childlike feeling that they evoke."

It is very important to Zencirli that her installations are eco-friendly. All of the balloons she uses are post-consumer waste plastic and latex and she inflates the balloons with air.

Best of all? The installation is open to the public to check out, admire and even get that perfect Instagram shot.

You are welcome to view the balloon installation through Feb. 25. See it during the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The NYCB Art Series first launched in 2013 as a way to collaborate with NYC-based contemporary artists to celebrate the visual arts during ballet performances.

Don't miss your chance to soak in this contemporary masterpiece.

