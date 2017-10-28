SOCIETY

Stranger buys costumes for developmentally disabled group kicked out of White Plains Halloween store

A stranger bought Halloween costumes for a group kicked out of a store.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
There are new developments after the owner of a Westchester County Halloween store was accused of refusing service to a group of young adults with developmental disabilities.

A generous stranger stepped up and made sure the group had costumes.

The man heard the story about the eight members of the non- profit group being kicked out of the White Plains store, and wanted to do something.

So he spent hundreds of dollars at a different store, buying costumes and accessories for their Halloween party which was Friday night.

Meanwhile, the state Attorney General's office is looking into the allegations of discrimination.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
