WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --There are new developments after the owner of a Westchester County Halloween store was accused of refusing service to a group of young adults with developmental disabilities.
A generous stranger stepped up and made sure the group had costumes.
The man heard the story about the eight members of the non- profit group being kicked out of the White Plains store, and wanted to do something.
So he spent hundreds of dollars at a different store, buying costumes and accessories for their Halloween party which was Friday night.
Meanwhile, the state Attorney General's office is looking into the allegations of discrimination.