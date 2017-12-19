SOCIETY

Student, teacher battle it out in epic talent show dance-off

Watch a student and his dance teacher battle it out in an epic talent show dance-off. (@thetalentedwils/Instagram)

A talent show at a New York school took an exciting turn as both student and teacher took to the stage for an epic dance-off to remember.

Students at Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx watched in delight as 13-year-old Amir Wilson battled it out on the stage with his dance teacher, Mr. Cohen.

The gifted two hit the stage and danced the Harlem Shake to "Love Come Down" by Kid the Wiz and DJ SnS.

"Battled my dance teacher at my school talent show. He killed it. It was lit," Wison wrote in an Instagram post of the battle that has been viewed more than 18,000 times.

"I had to give it to him. At the end, he bodied," Wilson complimented.



According to Wilson's mom, he has been dancing for almost his entire life and has been training seriously since 2016.
