'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City is ready to celebrate summer, as a nearly 7-mile stretch of Manhattan will be closed down starting Saturday for 'Summer Streets'.
New Yorkers can take fitness classes, listen to live music, and take a workshop.
There will also be two water park areas, including a 270-foot waterslide near Foley Square.
Now in its 10th year, the event shuts down Park Avenue between the Brooklyn Bridge and 72nd Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the next three Saturdays.
Last year an estimated 300,000 people attended Summer Streets.