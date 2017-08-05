  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan

The annual 'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City is ready to celebrate summer, as a nearly 7-mile stretch of Manhattan will be closed down starting Saturday for 'Summer Streets'.

New Yorkers can take fitness classes, listen to live music, and take a workshop.

There will also be two water park areas, including a 270-foot waterslide near Foley Square.

Now in its 10th year, the event shuts down Park Avenue between the Brooklyn Bridge and 72nd Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the next three Saturdays.

Last year an estimated 300,000 people attended Summer Streets.
