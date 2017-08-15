SOCIETY

Texas tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design

Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 2017.

DALLAS --
If you're indecisive and you want a tattoo, but you could never commit or decide on a design - you're in luck.

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, has unveiled a new "get what you get" tattoo vending machine.

It's essentially a coin-operated bubble gum machine full of little plastic containers containing tattoo designs.

You pay $100 to turn the dial and whatever design comes out is what you'll get.

The owner says don't worry, because the surprise designs are "all good ones."

So far, the shop says they've had a taker.

The client got a snake design inside their plastic pod, and the artist was able to tattoo that exact design on his arm.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
