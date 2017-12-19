A New Jersey teacher has bought Christmas gifts for the entire school using donations from her online fundraiser, and she says next year will be "bigger and better."Jennifer Olawski says she was inspired to buy gifts for the students at Community Charter School of Paterson last year after one student told her she wasn't expecting anything for Christmas.The Spruce Street branch serves students in grades kindergarten through four, and school officials say many come from families living below the federal poverty level.The 31-year-old says she raised about $2,500 last year. This year, she raised more than $4,500 to give each of the 500 students coloring books, slime kits and winter hats and gloves Monday.Olawski says she is already collecting donations for next year online through GoFundMe.Here's a photo of the teacher passing out gifts: