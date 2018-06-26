A simple yet powerful act of human kindness is going viral, sending a strong message about humanity and hope.Fifteen-year-old Clara Daly helped a fellow passenger named Timothy, who is blind and deaf, on board an Alaska Airlines flight.The flight crew and other people seated in his row attempted to communicate with him, and at one point, an attendant asked if anyone knew American Sign Language.Clara, who knows American Sign Language, spelled out each word with her hands for Timothy to feel.Timothy asked for a water and also wanted to know how much longer the flight would be.Later in the flight, Timothy asked for Clara again."He didn't need anything, he was just lonely and wanted to talk," she said. "Doing something like that is what anyone would have done."Clara is dyslexic and just started learning sign language last year to help with her own communication.Her mom, Jane, posted about the experience on Facebook. She said their original flight was canceled, and Clara told her parents that it was meant to be.----------