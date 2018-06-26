SOCIETY

Teen goes viral for helping blind, deaf stranger on Alaska Airlines flight

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager's good deed is going viral after she helped a fellow passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight.

A simple yet powerful act of human kindness is going viral, sending a strong message about humanity and hope.

Fifteen-year-old Clara Daly helped a fellow passenger named Timothy, who is blind and deaf, on board an Alaska Airlines flight.

The flight crew and other people seated in his row attempted to communicate with him, and at one point, an attendant asked if anyone knew American Sign Language.

Clara, who knows American Sign Language, spelled out each word with her hands for Timothy to feel.

Timothy asked for a water and also wanted to know how much longer the flight would be.

Later in the flight, Timothy asked for Clara again.

"He didn't need anything, he was just lonely and wanted to talk," she said. "Doing something like that is what anyone would have done."

Clara is dyslexic and just started learning sign language last year to help with her own communication.

Her mom, Jane, posted about the experience on Facebook. She said their original flight was canceled, and Clara told her parents that it was meant to be.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanalaska airlinesairplaneviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Police: Gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News