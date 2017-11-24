SOCIETY

Teen sews teddy bears using uniforms of fallen police officers

David Novarro has the story of a teen who sews teddy bears using the uniforms of fallen police officers.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
The families of fallen NYPD officers got some comfort on Friday in the form of very special teddy bears, made by a caring and generous teenager.

The bears were sewn by 15-year-old Megan O'Grady using pieces from the uniforms of the fallen officers. She presented the bears to the officers' family at the Police Academy in Queens.

O'Grady herself is the daughter of a Florida police sergeant.

The families say they had a hard time parting with the shirts, but it was all worth it.
