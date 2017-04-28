SOCIETY

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) --
A 14-year-old boy was living out a kid's dream by having the Disney store in Times Square all to himself.

Jacob Priestly was a guest of the NYPD. On Friday at 8:30 a.m., he and his family had the store all to themselves.

They got a tour, some time to shop, and then they opened the store to the public.

Jacob has Mitochondrial Disease, which prevents his body from producing energy.

"Gratitude is too light of a word, it means the world to him," said Tom Priestly, Jacob's father. "As his father and someone who takes care of him it means the world, people across the country care and it's important for him to get to experience things that not everybody gets to."

"They're the best people in the world," Jacob said.

It's going to be a busy weekend for Jacob.

On Saturday, he will serve as the grand marshal of a 5K race in Brooklyn north, ABC7 is a sponsor of the race.
