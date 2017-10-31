PRANK

Teens behind 'Rahway Bushman' could face charges for bush prank

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2017. (Photo/Rahway Bushman via Facebook)

RAHWAY, New Jersey --
Teens dressed as bushes for Halloween could be facing criminal charges for their shenanigans.

The "Rahway Bushmen," as they've now branded themselves on social media, are creating quite the scare and controversy in Union County, New Jersey.

That's because the teens inside the brush are popping up and scaring the daylights out of visitors to a local park.

They're three high school students, and police are not amused.

Right now they're facing potential trespassing and harassment charges against them... if they're caught.

So far, they aren't backing down, saying: "Stop being afraid of people wanting to have fun."

The teens have posted plenty of post-scare photos on their Facebook page:

