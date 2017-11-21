The Billionaire City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Which U.S. city is all about the Benjamins? If you guessed New York City, you'd be right.
New York City is home to some of the richest culture, media and entertainment. It's also home to some of the world's richest people.
According to Forbes, 82 of the world's billionaires live here.
The combined net worth of all 82? Nearly $400 billion.
