'The Grinch' video revs up NJ town's toy drive

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A police department in New Jersey is hoping its video of "The Grinch" getting arrested will help rev up its holiday toy drive.

Edison police produced the video, which shows the Grinch get caught "green-handed" as he tried to steal Christmas from a home in their town.

The Grinch goes through the entire legal process, where he's sentenced to community service.

Watch the video here:

The video is kicking off the department's Toys For Tots campaign, which starts Wednesday.

Edison police (and the Grinch) are working to collect toys to help ensure kids have a great Christmas and holiday season.
