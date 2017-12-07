SOCIETY

This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked

EMBED </>More Videos

On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

On this date 76 years ago, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, leaving over 3,400 casualties and pushing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II.

Japan launched the surprise attack with airplanes and submarines on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and over 1,000 were wounded during the bombings. Over 300 aircrafts and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed.

The next day the U.S. declared war against Japan. When asking Congress for a Declaration of War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called the attack "a date which will live in infamy."

On Dec. 11, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Germany and Italy, joining the Allies in World War II.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldWorld War IIarmynavyThis Day In History
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Photographer's tribute to parents goes viral
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Here and Now
More Society
Top Stories
After school counselor accused of raping student
Here's where children can undergo free lead testing
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
Show More
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Gay man denied marriage license by Kim Davis now running against her
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Fisherman dies after being swept out to sea in NJ
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video