BIZARRE

This Week in Weird: Dangerous hot dogs, forehead tattoos, obese cats

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018.

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
From a Phillies fan getting injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog to a man with gun tattooed on his forehead, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.

1. Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog
EMBED More News Videos

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018.


Kathy McVay was at the Phillies-Cardinals game at Citizens Bank Park Monday night, seated behind home plate when the Phanatic rolled out onto the field with his hot dog launcher -- and one headed straight for her head.

2. Man with gun tattooed on forehead charged with illegally possessing gun
EMBED More News Videos

Man with gun tattoo charged with possessing a gun illegally. (Greenville Police Department)


A man with a gun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with -- wait for it --- illegally possessing a firearm.

3. Woman adopts 29-pound cat named Chubbs
EMBED More News Videos

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan cat nicknamed "Chubbs" has found a new home.


Discovered roaming the streets last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.

4. Dog mayor retires after 4 years in office
EMBED More News Videos

After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking reelection.


After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking re-election.

5. Man's finger cut off by sword during fight over parking spot in New Jersey


A fight over a parking spot in New Jersey turned violent when a man had one of his fingers cut off by a sword.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybizarre
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIZARRE
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
This Week in Weird: Dad breastfeeds newborn and more
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More bizarre
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News