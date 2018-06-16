BIZARRE

This Week in Weird: Poop fires, hairspray attack, Pickle Juice Slush

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
From a 500-acre fire caused by feces to a woman attacking a security guard with hairspray, these are the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news wires this week.

1. Woman accused of trying to light security guard on fire
Police say a Bronx woman tried to light a security guard on fire by spraying a security guard with hairspray when she was allegedly caught shoplifting in the Bronx.

2. Sheriff: Campers burning feces start 500-acre wildfire
Campers burning feces started a 500-acre fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.

3. Clarinetist wins lawsuit after ex faked rejection letter
A Canadian college student has won a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, who apparently sabotaged his music career in a bid to stay together.

4. Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
You've heard the old expression, "you break it, you buy it." But little did one family in Kansas know that the rule applied to valuable artwork at the local community center.

5.) 9-foot alligator drags big dead fish into the night
Unsuspecting campers happened upon a huge alligator crossing the road with its next meal, a large fish.

6.) Pickle Juice Slush now being served at Sonic Drive-In
Sonic has introduced a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

