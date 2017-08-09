NEW YORK (WABC) --Overnight, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to nearly $400 million. This is after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing.
If you bought your ticket in Jamaica, Queens, you'll want to check your numbers. A ticket sold at Lucky Lottery and Convenience matched the first five numbers for a $1 million prize.
The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 Million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $370 million.
You can watch the live drawing Wednesday night on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.