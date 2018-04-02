SOCIETY

Trump family hosts White House Easter Egg Roll festivities, including bowling

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll in 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll is being hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump on Monday, with 30,000 guests expected. The first lady announced a new addition to the festivities this year: lawn bowling.

The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.

The event will also include costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others will read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthydistractionspringeasterthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trump
SOCIETY
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Remembering Selena 23 years after her death
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
Snow accumulates, creates dangerous driving conditions
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
Yankees home opener snowed out, rescheduled for Tuesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
First day for new NYC Schools chancellor
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Show More
Police: Men follow woman into apartment, stab her
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video