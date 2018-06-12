SOCIETY

New York City suspends Uber driver's license for booting kissing women

An Uber driver had his TLC license suspended for booting two lesbian riders.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City has suspended the license of an Uber driver who kicked two women out of his car after they kissed.

Taxi and Limousine Commission spokesman Allan Fromberg called the driver's behavior "ridiculous," adding it's 2018 and "this isn't the way we live anymore."

The women, Alex Iovine and her girlfriend Emma Pichl, were on their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Saturday when they exchanged what they called a "peck" on the lips.

They say Ahmad El Boutari forced them out, sparking a confrontation. In phone video taken by one of the women, the driver says kissing in an Uber is illegal.

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement: "Uber does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and we have been in touch with the rider regarding her experience. We are investigating and we have removed the driver's access to the app."

"It went from shock to anger," Iovine said. "We had leaned over and peck kissed, and then a couple of minutes later, the driver abruptly pulled over."

The couple had called the Uber to take them from Gowanus to the East Village, and it was just over the Manhattan Bridge when they say the incident began.

"I think for both us it was just a shock, not really knowing what to say," Pichl said. "He started aggressively coming at us. That's when we pulled out our phone."

The cell phone video also shows the driver claiming that what the couple did was disrespectful.

"This doesn't feel right," Iovine said. "That's when we started going back and forth just being like, 'What? Why are we getting kicked out of the Uber?' And he said, 'That's illegal.'"

Eyewitness News tried to reach out to the driver but was unable to locate him.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

