UFO

Unidentified flying object spotted by pilots over Arizona was 'just so bright'

EMBED </>More Videos

Audio recordings have been released after an unidentified flying object was spotted by pilots from two separate planes over Arizona last month. (Shutterstock)

Audio recordings have been released after an unidentified flying object was spotted by pilots from two different planes over Arizona last month.

"Was anybody above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?" a pilot can be heard asking the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The controller replies, "Negative."

Another pilot jokes that it's a UFO, and the first pilot laughs and says, "Yeah."

The pilots on the first plane, a Phoenix Air Learjet 36, were still listening in when the controller asked a pilot flying an Airbus A321 for American Airlines to keep an eye out.

"We had an aircraft in front of you at 37 [thousand feet] that reported something pass over him and we didn't have any [radar] targets, so just let me know if you see anything pass over you," the controller can be heard saying.

One of the Learjet pilots further explains: "I don't know what it was, it wasn't an airplane but it was -- the path was going in the opposite direction."

After about a minute, the American Airlines pilot says he saw something pass a few thousand feet above but couldn't tell what it was.

"American 1095, can you tell if it was in motion or just hovering?" the controller asks.

He replies, "Couldn't make it out whether it was a balloon or whatnot. But it was just really beaming light or could have had a big reflection and was several thousand feet above us going opposite direction."

When the American Airlines pilot theorizes that it's a Google balloon, another pilot replies, "Doubtful."

After a moment, another pilot breaks the silence saying, "UFO."

The release of the recording comes months after the Pentagon confirmed that a secret program existed for the purpose of looking into sightings of unidentified flying objects. It was funded by the government from 2007 to 2012, ABC News reported.

The Phoenix Air pilot later said that he couldn't tell what it was because the object was so bright, Phoenix Air Group vice president Bob Tracey told ABC News.

"He said the only thing that was different about this was that it was just so bright," he said. "The glare was so intense, they couldn't make it out."

Despite the UFO jokes, Tracey said that the pilot didn't find the incident too concerning.

"He said when he landed, he didn't give it much thought," Tracey said.

Listen to the full recording here.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyufou.s. & worldbizarre
UFO
Government ran a UFO investigation program, Pentagon confirms
CIA releases hundreds of documents on UFO sightings
'UFO'-shaped clouds appear over South Africa
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
More ufo
SOCIETY
Protesters take out anger over deadly police shooting of young man
Musician plays flute during brain stimulation surgery
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More Society
Top Stories
Legendary Mets player Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Teen who went viral during Ferguson protests reported missing after family killed
Rapper DMX gets year in prison in tax fraud case
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Show More
2 police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe
PATH service resumes with delays after smoke condition
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
Suspect assaults, robs man with cane, then pretends to help
More News
Top Video
Mets fans: Citi Field steps up food game for 2018 season
The future is now: Electric vehicles on the road
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
More Video