The 99th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade is marching up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.The event got underway with a memorial service at Madison Square Park.Mayor Bill de Blasio and other dignitaries attended the ceremony before the parade kicked off.Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin is Grand Marshal this year. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran.De Blasio said he was "totally star struck" when he met the 87-year-old Aldrin Saturday.Aldrin was the second man on the moon, piloting the Apollo 11 and following Neil Armstrong onto the lunar surface in 1969. Air Force Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, the U.A. Air Force's highest-ranking woman, also attended the ceremony.De Blasio says the U.S. must do more than just pay tribute to veterans, there should be better access to mental health and medical care, and more job opportunities for those who served.The parade began at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and proceeds up Fifth Avenue to 53rd Street.Some 40,000 people are expected to march this year.