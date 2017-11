Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station

Video shows two rats fighting over what appears to be a French fry inside a New York City subway station.The video, posted Thursday night by Instagram user Seth Salcedo , shows the rats pulling the apparent fast food treat back and forth in the train track area.Salcedo titled the post, "It's real in these frites" and tagged "Chelsea" -- making us think this is probably an A/C/E subway station in Manhattan."They should've just eaten it Lady and the Tramp style," wrote commenter @stawarzmatt In the end, one of the rats wins the battle and runs away with the other rat chasing behind.