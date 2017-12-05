SEXUAL HARASSMENT

VIDEO: Dustin Hoffman grilled over sexual misconduct claims

Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' during the London Film Festival in London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
A starry anniversary discussion of the film "Wag the Dog" turned testy when moderator John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about sexual harassment allegations he's facing.

Hoffman seemed blindsided and defensive by the line of questioning Monday night from the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight."

Watch video recorded by the Washington Post here:

(App users: Click here to watch if the video player does not appear above)

Hoffman had said in an earlier statement that the incident "is not reflective of who I am," which Oliver seized on and called a "cop-out," adding: "It is reflective of who you were."

The back-and-forth came at a 20th-anniversary screening panel at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Oliver said he got "no pleasure" from the conversation."
