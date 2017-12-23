A Christmas wish came true for a third-grader on Long Island.His older brother is his hero and the young boy thought the Marine was still away on training.Then he got a big surprise - his brother, Marine Lance Corporal Daniel Sinkiewicz, showed up in the classroom at West Middle Island Elementary School.Once Luke Manuella realized the person behind him was Daniel, he couldn't hold back his tears of joy.The two haven't seen each other since shortly after Daniel graduated from boot camp over a year ago.He is preparing to be deployed in February.----------