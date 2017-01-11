  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions
OBAMA FAMILY

Viewers of President Obama's farewell speech ask: 'Where is Sasha?'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Social media went crazy during President Obama's farewell address Tuesday night for many reasons, but one in particular had people asking, "Where is Sasha?"

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Social media went crazy during President Obama's farewell address Tuesday night for many reasons, but one in particular had people asking, "Where is Sasha?"

President Obama used part of his farewell address in Chicago to give praise to his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And, you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad," Obama said.

But as the camera panned over to the Obama family, one of girls was not there.

Sasha, Obama's youngest daughter, did not attend her father's speech, which of course, gave the people on the internet a lot to talk about.

People came up with a few theories about her absence, with one saying that she was on an elite anti-terrorism mission. The hashtag #WhereIsSasha started trending on Twitter.

The White House later said that the 15-year-old actually stayed in Washington due to a school exam Wednesday morning.

Sasha is a sophomore at the prestigious D.C. private school, Sidwell Friends.
Related Topics:
societypoliticsbarack obamaobama familyIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OBAMA FAMILY
See the White House decked out for the holidays
White House Christmas Tree chopped down ahead of holidays
Obama's dog Bo seen in NYPD hat
Malia Obama tours NYU, Columbia with First Lady in Manhattan
More obama family
SOCIETY
LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
New York's Harriet Tubman National Historical Park becomes reality
Air Force grants honorable discharge to 91-year-old gay veteran
More Society
Top Stories
Trump faces press on business, hacking questions
Fetus found inside pipe by plumbers in Brooklyn
Infant girl critical after being found in Bronx apartment
'Yes we did' - Obama bids farewell in nostalgic final speech
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Sanitation building on fire in Suffolk County
Police: Thief makes off with cash in Flatlands Avenue restaurant hold-ups
Show More
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
Recycling plant on fire in Bronx
Exclusive: Man attacked with hammer in Greenwich Village robbery speaks out
Jury sentences Dylann Roof to death for church massacre
More News
Top Video
Trump faces press on business, hacking questions
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
ABC News: FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Compromised by Russians
More Video