Viewing parties in NY area for royal wedding of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England , Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Only 600 people are invited to the royal wedding, so millions across the world will have to resort to watching it on TV.

There are a number of viewing parties being held across the Tri-State area.

The Plaza Hotel, one place Meghan Markle's character on 'Suits' wanted to get married, is hosting its first royal watch party.

"On May 19th we are turning the entire plaza into a British party, a massive royal party," says Myka Meier, founder of Beaumont Etiquette, who also teaches the Duchess Effect at The Plaza Hotel.

"We'll have huge screens up, some little surprises, and you really will feel like you are celebrating in Windsor," she said.

For $150 the event includes a beautiful afternoon tea complete with little treats inspired by the actual wedding.

"For example, we have the cake pop which is flavored with lemon and elderflower which is the flavors they're going to have for their wedding cake," said Chef Matthew Lambie, Executive Pastry Chef at the Plaza.

Cap it off with the fanciest cotton candy you've ever seen in Harry's favorite flavor - banana - topped off with edible gold.

If this high tea celebration is too high for your budget, Tea and Sympathy in the West Village is just for you.

"Everybody comes here because we are the go-to British in the city," says Nicky Perry, the owner. All you have to do is RSVP for this royal watch party and if 2011 is any indication, they know how to throw one.

"They had to block off each side of the block, there were cameras all the way up, I mean I didn't get to see the wedding!," says Perry.

This time around, they're working with a much smaller space, but with the same crowds, spilling into the streets. The wedding in Windsor starts at noon - that's 7 a.m. our time - and by then the festivities will be well underway.

But if you can't make it, you can always celebrate at home. "Drink I suppose, champagne I suppose, try and make something for yourself English and feel English for the day," said Perry. "Oh, and don't forget the Harry and Meghan cutouts...that is a must."

