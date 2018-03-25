SOCIETY

VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette

EMBED </>More Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
A crawfish enjoying spring festivities is going viral after clinging to a beer can and appearing to smoke a cigarette during a New Orleans crawfish boil.

The video posted on Twitter immediately went viral with more than 44,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.

The 14-second video shows the mudbug lifting a cigarette up over and over - making it look like he is taking a few puffs.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
What is Earth Hour?
Large crowd gathers over possible Banksy sighting in Chelsea
Woman says NYCHA ripped up bathroom and never came back to fix it
More Society
Top Stories
Woman with gun, brick shot by police after wild spree
Cache of weapons discovered in Flushing basement
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Police investigating acts of vandalism at NJ synagogue
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street
Show More
Man arrested in Mexico with missing teen held on $500,000 bail
2 NYC churches that survived 9/11 install metal detectors
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in NJ; suspect charged
New app created for students to report safety concerns anonymously
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video